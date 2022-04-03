Breaking: Again, gunmen invade Anambra, kill FRSC officials on duty

Unknown gunmen on Sunday afternoon attacked and reportedly killed officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who were on duty post in Anambra state.

Blueprint gathered that the incident occurred along Igbokwu-Ezinifite-Uga link road located around Aguata local government area.

Newly sworn-in Anambra state governor Charles Soludo hails from the local government.

Few days ago, hoodlums invaded Nnewi South local government headquarters, set it ablaze and killed a security guard.

About 48 hours later, same gunmen attacked a police divisional headquarters in Amichi and reportedly killed Policemen on duty.

FRSC authority is yet to speak on the latest incident till the time of filling this story.