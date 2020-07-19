Breaking: Again, gunmen invade Kaduna within 7 days, kidnap Policewoman, daughter, 4 others

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a policewoman, her daughter, another lady and three men at Janruwa, Patrick Yakowa Way, Kamazou area of Kaduna metropolis.

The incident took place in the late hours of Saturday, barely a week after suspected kidnappers in security agents’ uniforms stormed Danbushiya near Keke in Millennium City where they kidnapped 20 people for ransom.

According to an eye witnesses, Mr Babalola Mathew, the bandits stormed the community in swashbuckling style and started breaking into houses without fear.

“It was a commando-like adventure. They (bandits) stormed our community around past 10pm and raided four houses, kidnapped six people, including a woman, two young female teenagers, two young men and a grown up man.

“They picked most of the victims through the windows after shattering the window glasses and removing the burglar proofs. They ordered everyone out. The victims had no option than to follow the attackers gently, because they were at risk of being shot in their rooms.

“The only grown up woman among those kidnapped was said to be a policewoman. She heard when they were attempting to break into her house, so she ran out, not knowing that they (bandits) have surrounded the house and were many outside.

“So, those waiting outside her house just picked her. Her daughter, putting on only a small wrapper around her chest, who also followed her mother was equally taken.

“The kidnappers did not stop there, they also went inside her house to ransack the house, but her other children, a boy and another girl had ran into hiding and so escaped being picked,” Mathew narrated.

When contacted, the Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, promised to get details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the area and get back to Blueprint.

