Breaking: Again, gunmen strike in Imo, kill 2 prison officers

Two officers of the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCS) Owerri were Wednesday killed by unidentified gunmen in Okigwe, Imo state.

Blueprint learnt that the gunmen attacked the officers precisely at Umulolo community, along Okigwe highway.

They were said to have been ambushed, and a dynamite thrown by the gunmen completely destroyed one of the vehicles the officers were in.

According to the source, “Two Hilux vans of officers of Imo Correctional Centre were Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen at Umulolo Okigwe. Their attackers threw dynamite on their vehicles. Two officers were killed on the spot, while others were rushed to the hospital. One of the Hilux vans was destroyed by the dynamite, while the other was safe and has been rescued and returned to base at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri. The officers are attached to the Imo state government’s Operation Flush and Search.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the command, Goodluck Uboegbulem, said they were investigating the matter.