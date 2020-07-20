Breaking: Again, gunmen unleash mayhem in Kaduna, 19 feared killed

The Kaduna state Police Command has confirmed an attack by unknown gunmen, on Kukum Daji Village, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state, where 19 persons were reported to have been killed.

The attack, according to information available to Blueprint, was launched on the village around 10:30pm on Sunday night.

Blueprint also gathered that 30 other persons who narrowly escaped the attack, sustained various degrees of injury.

Kaduna Police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, while confirming the attack, said the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained.

But eyewitnesses from the village said that the attackers who were heavily armed with rifles and other dangerous weapons descended on their village and killed people in cold blood.

President of the Community’s Development Association, Mr. Yashen Titus, told Journalists on Monday morning that the victims were shot dead after wedding party in one of the houses in the community.

Titus narrated that the attackers stormed the village at exactly 10:35pm heavily armed with rifles and other arms and started shooting sporadically at the villagers.

According to Titus, “The attackers stormed the village at exactly 10:35pm heavily armed and start shooting sporadically. They shot people celebrating at a party after a wedding ceremony, 17 people died instantly from gunshots, 32 other people who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, two of them died in the hospital.

“As I speak, some of the villagers are still missing and we don’t know their state. We cannot even search deep into the bush, because security agents have not been deployed to the community yet,” he said.