Breaking: Again, health workers postpone nationwide strike

Health workers under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have postponed their proposed strike.

The health bodies said they have reviewed the ultimatum for a strike scheduled to begin by Monday midnight following the outcome of their meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday.

A letter signed by Com. Biobelemoye Josiah, National Chairman, JOHESU which was addressed to Dr. Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, said, it reached the decision for the postponement after due consultation of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The letter partly reads, “We find it imperative to intimate your office of the fundamental resolution adopted at the expanded NEC meeting of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) which reviewed the ultimatum for a strike action expected to commence by midnight of Monday, October 4, 2021.

“After our usual very critical appraisal during consultations and meetings, the NEC resolved to put on hold the strike action. This decision was hinged on the forthcoming engagement with the Federal Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

“In a bid to avoid an endless circus show, the leadership of JOHESU needs to make it unambiguously clear that the meeting with the Federal Government on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, will be the ultimate litmus test to evaluate the seriousness of the Federal Government to resolve once and for all, the tortuous subject matter of adjustment of CONHESS which has lingered since January 2, 2014 (almost 8 years) now and also determine the depth of industrial harmony in the Health Sector.

“Finally, Honourable Minister, the JOHESU family appreciates some of the gains in our current negotiations but has resolved albeit very strongly, that the Federal Government must show more commitment in reasonable time to ward off the reality of a strike we have continued to maturely and consistently refuse to embrace in the public interest.

“It is, therefore, necessary to encourage the Minister to catalyse the efforts of the Federal Government that is geared to permanently ameliorate the demands of JOHESU, particularly the High-Level Body.

“We wish the Hon. Minister and other key players in the Federal Government team well as we tackle these seemingly unending challenges.”