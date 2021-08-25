Breaking: Again, hoodlums invade Jos, many feared dead

Tension is mounting in Yelwa village located inside Jos North local government area of Plateau state after suspected hoodlums invaded the area and reportedly killed dozens of people midnight on Tuesday.

A local in the area said, “Nothing less than 30 people were killed, houses were raised down.”

A source later told Blueprint that the General Officer Commanding 3rd division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Ibrahim Ali, who is also the Commander Operation Safe Haven, as well as the Commissioner of Police Plateau state command were at the scene.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Ubah Ogaba, was futile as his phone line was not reachable, and he couldn’t respond to a WhatsApp message sent to him.

Details loading…