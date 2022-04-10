Breaking: Again, hoodlums invade, raze commissioner’s house in Imo

The country home of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo state, Barr. Cyprian Akolisa, in Obibi Awo-Idemili in Orsu local government area of Imo state was on Sunday reduced to rubbles.

Blueprint reports that this was the second time his village home was being attacked by hoodlums.

Sometime last year, his house was also burnt along side that of the lawmaker representing Orsu state constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Ekene Nnodimele, when crisis in the local government area reached crescendo.

The commissioner who confirmed the incident also said that the hoodlums burnt his father’s house as well, thus making it more difficult to know what actually led to their action.

Barr. Akolisa blamed those he referred to as “so called freedom fighters” for the mayhem, and said it was time for the problem to stop for a peaceful atmosphere to reign.

He added that the two houses were his hardwork, and that of his father and wondered why the arsonists should treat them that way.

As at the time of filing this report, Imo Police was yet to react on the incident.