Breaking: Again, Man City succumb to EPL defeat, Liverpool go 7 points clear, Spurs thrash Bournemouth, go second on boxing day

Manchester City’s bid to retain the Premier League title suffered a major blow as the champions crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at Leicester on Wednesday.Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead through Bernardo Silva’s early goal.

But Marc Albrighton equalised for Leicester and Ricardo Pereira’s 81st-minute rocket handed City a third loss in their last four league games.

City are now seven points behind leaders Liverpool and drop to third place below Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur delivered a Boxing Day knockout to Bournemouth with a 5-0 win in the Premier League on Wednesday to move them up to second in the standings.

Having thrashed Everton 6-2 in their last match, it took only 16 minutes before Spurs were scoring again at Wembley. Christian Eriksen was played in by Kyle Walker-Peters and his shot from 25 yards took a big deflection off Bournemouth defender Jefferson Lerma to beat Asmir Begovic in goal.

The home side were celebrating again less than 10 minutes later when Son Heung-min scored his sixth goal of the month with a cool low finish from the edge of the area.

Walker-Peters had done well before giving the ball to Son for the second and the young full back got his third assist of the afternoon 10 minutes before halftime. This time, the English defender ran in behind the visiting defence and pulled the ball back for Lucas Moura to make it 3-0.

Harry Kane compounded Bournemouth’s misery after the break with his 12th league goal of the season. The England captain perfectly meeting an Eriksen ball over the top on the volley, before Son poked in his second and Spurs’ fifth with 20 minutes still to play.

With the win and Manchester City’s defeat at Leicester City, Mauricio Pochettino’s side moved up to second in the standings and six points behind leaders Liverpool. Bournemouth slipped down to 11th.