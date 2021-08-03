Breaking: Again, Military helicopter crashes

A helicopter belonging to Indian army Tuesday crashed in a dam in the northern Indian state of Punjab, local media reports said.

So far there are no immediate reports of any casualty in the crash.

The helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam of Pathankot district.

“We have received information that an army helicopter has crashed in the lake. We have rushed our teams to the spot,” a senior police official of Pathankot, Surendra Lamba was quoted by a local news agency as having said.

Reports said two pilots from the army aviation Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter on board have survived the crash.

The helicopter was on a routine sortie.

“The weapon system integrated helicopter had taken off from Pathankot and met with the accident,” another report quoting its sources said.