Breaking: Again, popular Pastor loses wife, becomes widower

The senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, has again lost his wife, Nomthi.

Pastor Odukoya announced her death in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

According to him, Nomthi, 47, “battled cancer for the better part of two years.”

His church based in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State also announced the passing of Nomthi in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement posted on the church’s Facebook page, “With deep regret and gratitude to God, we have to announce the passing of our Senior Pastor’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi.”

The Pastor had lost his first wife, Bimbo, in a plane crash in 2005.