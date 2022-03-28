Breaking: Again, terrorists attack Police station in Imo

Operatives of Imo Police Command early Monday foiled an attack by armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) on Obowo Police division in Obowo local government area of the state.

In a release made available by the Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, to newsmen, it was learnt that the gunmen came from the rear of the police division which is an ungoverned forest and threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Divices (IED) that fell on the transit camp and a vehicle, shooting sporadically.

“The police operatives of the division and some of the Command’s tactical teams responded swiftly, engaging the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel preventing them from gaining entry to the station and in the process forced the hoodlums into retreating and they escaped back into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds,” Abattam narrated.

He continued, “The police operatives gave them a hot chase and while combing the bush, the following items were recovered on the spot – three (3) undetonated explosives, four (4) expended AK 47 rifles, five (5) live cartridges, thirty three (33) expended cartridges, two masks, one pump action gun and a motor saw machine.”

The spokesman also reported that apart from the minimal damage on the transit camp and a vehicle, no life was lost, adding that the police operative who sustained minor gun shot injury had been treated.