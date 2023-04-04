Breaking: Again, terrorists invade Kaduna school, kidnap students

Ten students of a government day secondary school in Awon, Kachia local government area of Kaduna state were abducted by unknown gunmen suspected to be terrorists, Kaduna state government has said.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who disclosed this in a statement he issued in Kaduna on Tuesday, stated that Kaduna state government received the information in a preliminary reports on kidnapping from security agencies in the state.

“The Kaduna state government has received preliminary reports from security agencies on the kidnapping of about 10 students in Kachia Local Government Area.

“According to the preliminary reports, the students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped on Monday.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.

“The government will issue a public statement accordingly, when these reports are received,” Aruwan said.

Terrorists has previously terrorised schools in the state and kidnapped many students.

