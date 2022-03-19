Breaking: Again, Victor Osimhen fires brace as Napoli triumph Udinese in spectacular Seria A comeback display

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen became the fourth African to score a double-figure in two consecutive Serie A seasons after his brace helped Napoli to a vital 2-1 victory against Udinese at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Napoli continued their title challenge when they welcomed Udinese in Naples. The I Bianconeri have been a banana peel for the big boys in the Serie A, claiming victories against Juventus and securing draws against Roma and Lazio this season.

Napoli started the game on top, seeing more of the ball, and trying to break down the Udinese defence. However, the I Bianconeri broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 22nd minute via Gerard Deulofeu, who struck a wicked finish past Ospina.

After conceding, the Partenopei added some urgency to their play, but could not rattle the Udinese defence even with seven goal attempts.

Napoli entered the second half like a house on fire. And just seven minutes after the restart, Osimhen came in handy for Luciano Spalletti’s team. The Nigerian talisman climbed high to head in a cross from Mario Rui into the net to restore parity.

Eleven minutes later, Osimhen scored his eleventh Serie A goal of the season after latching on to a pass from Giovanni Di Lorenzo to make it 2-1 for Napoli.

Osimhen’s two goals put him among African greats including Samuel Etoo, Mohamed Salah, and George Weah, who have scored 10+ goals in two consecutive Serie A seasons.

Napoli held out for the remaining 27 minutes to ensure a 2-1 victory, and were further aided after Pablo Mari was sent off in the 83rd minute.

Napoli are now second, level on points with AC Milan, but have played a game more.

Osimhen will not be able to add to his tally in Napoli’s next league game, though, after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign.

However, his attention will now turn to Nigeria’s 2022 World Cup playoff tie against Ghana, having missed the Africa Cup of Nations campaign.