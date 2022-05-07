Breaking: Ahead party presidential primaries, Tinubu’s campaign DG dumps APC

A former member of the House of Representatives and Director-General of a group campaigning for the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin who disclosed this on Saturday via his official Twitter handle, said his new political party would be made known soon.

He tweeted, “I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course.”

Details loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

