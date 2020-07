With few months to the 2020 governorship election, Ondo state governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has unveiled Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate ahead of October 10 governorship poll.

Ayedatiwa was a former Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The governor who spoke a while ago in Akure, the state capital said the decision to pick Ayedeatiwa was taken after wide consultations with party leaders.

