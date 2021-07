Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state will now settle down for the final lap of his administration after the Supreme Court upheld his victory.

This was after the apex court threw out his challenger’s suit of Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after October 10, 2020 governorship contest.

Akeredolu had emerged victorious in his reelection bid after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him winner.

