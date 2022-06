Former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has shockingly announced his withdrawal from the race and ordered All his supporters and delegates to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio expressed assurance that Tinubu will turn around the country because he (Tinubu) has experience more than him.

Details later

