Breaking: Akpanudoedehe dumps APC, faults candidate selection in A’Ibom

The immediate past national Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, has dumped the party.

Akpanudoedehe is yet to announce his new party.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja, Akpanudoedehe faulted the process of selection of governorship candidate of APC in Akwa Ibom state.

“I write to notify you of my resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), forthwith.

“Henceforth, I cease to be a member of the APC in my ward (ward 6 in Uyo LGA) or anywhere for that matter, I hereby relinquish all rights which inured to me as a member of the APC, member of the National Advisory Council and member of National Caucus of the APC.

“This decision to part ways with the APC, is a tough one, but leadership entails adherence to the wishes of the vast majority of associates, allies and supporters who have shown fidelity overtime and have now witnessed the obduracy of the APC in handling the Candidates Selection processes in Akwa Ibom state.

“Our greater goal of providing service to the peopie of our dear state remains sacrosanct.

“Please do accept my best regards. Yours Faithfully,”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

