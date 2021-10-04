Breaking: Al-Makura declares interest to contest APC National chairmanship position



The Senator representing Nasarawa south Senatorial zone Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has declared his intention to contest for the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship position.

He made the declaration at the grand finale of the campaign for the local government chairmanship election in Lafia on Monday.

“I Umaru Tanko Al-Makura wish to contest for the position of the National chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC). I’m doing this with the sole intention to ensure party unity, to ensure cohesion, to ensure that those values and attributes that came with the emergence of the legacy parties are being kept alive,” he said.



He assured that if he becomes the APC National chairman, he will ensure equity, fairness, justice, and that those supporters who had joined the party newly “even if it is today are given a sense of belonging and participation..

“I know as a matter of fact I am one of those who participated in the merger exercise that Nigerians have shown no any other time, have shown unity and commitment to National harmony, to inclusiveness to Nigerian politics.”The reason being all the legacy parties abandoned their tenencies. We had ACN in the South West, we had APGA in the South East, we had ANPP and CPC in the north..”But because of our quest, desire to ensure unity of purpose, direction, focus and vision for every Nigerian, we came together to form APC and abandoned all those primordial sentiments. I believe at this material time, people who should manage the affairs of this party are people who knew where the party was, where the party is coming from and where the party is heading to.”