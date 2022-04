The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has joined his ancestors.

According to a reliable source who pleaded anonymity, Alaafin died on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

By tradition, the head of the Oyomesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Akinade Ayoola, would take over pending the appointment of a new Alaafin.

Oba Adeyemi was 83 years old before his death.

He ruled for 52 years.

