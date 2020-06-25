Breaking : Alapa-led APC Non-NWC forum dissolved

A forum of the Non-National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

The forum until it’s dissolution was led by Hon Nelso Alapa.

The action followed the desion of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to dissolve the National Working Committee (NWC) at the Thursday meeting earlier.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the acting publicity secretary, Muhammad Sani Ibrahim, said “the forum was dissolved for leadership failure, ineffectiveness, uncooperative attitude, lack of transparency and accountability in stewardship, financial misappropriation and party unfaithfulness.”

Details later

