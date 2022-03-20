Breaking: Alimodu Sheriff quits APC national chairmanship contest

Former governor of Borno state and one of the national chairmanship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Alimodu Sheriff, has declared that he will no longer contest for the position base on the zoning arrangement of the party to the North-central.

Speaking with newsmen Sunday in Abuja, Senator Sheriff said if the party decides to throw the contest open between Sunday and Friday he will contest.

Sheriff said: “Being someone who respect the rule of law and the leaders of the party, the presidhas has taken a position. I have always told you that I will contest if it is zoned to my zone. I respect the President as my leader and he must have reason why the national chairman is zoned to the North-central. Therefore I will no longer contest unless the party leadership decides to throw it open between now and Friday.”

Details later…