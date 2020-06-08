Breaking – Alleged fraud: Nasarawa gov sacks SSG

Tijani

Nasarawa state Governor Abdullahi Sule, Monday, sacked the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Tijani.

A statement signed by the  administration Hamza Gayam, said the governor wish the former SSG well in his future endeavor.

“The executive governor of Nasarawa state Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has approved the relieve of Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Tijjani, as SSG from Monday June 8, 2020,” the statement said.

The statement directed the former SSG to handover all government property in his possession to the ’s cabinet affairs in the office of the SSG.

The sack might not be unconnected to the resolution of the state Assembly which recommended the sack of the embattled SSG over N1billion fraud discovered by ad-hoc committee investigating the incident when the SSG served as the Commissioner for Education in the last administration.

