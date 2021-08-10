Breaking: Amidst Liverpool interest, PSG confirm Messi ‘s capture

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi on a free transfer following the expiration of his Barcelona contract.

The move brings Messi’s legendary spell at Barça to an end.

Joining the club aged 13, he would go on to make just shy of 800 appearances in all competitions, scoring 672 goals and providing 305 assists. Along the way he helped his side win four Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles and a host of other honours.

He has also been awarded the Ballon d’Or a record six times.

Barça were desperate to keep him around but due to their perilous financial situation they were unable to extend his contract.

Their loss is PSG’s gain, with the Ligue 1 side confirming Messi’s arrival on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, La Pulga was greeted by hundreds of adoring fans at Le Bourget airport and the club teased his official unveiling with a string of videos posted on social media.