Anambra state governor Willie Obiano is gloating under pressure after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asked the Nigeria Immigration to place him on a watchlist.

The order from the country’s anti-corruption agency is coming barely four months to Obiano’s handover to the state governor-elect Prof. Charles Soludo.

This was contained in a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) dated November 15, 2021.

Details loading…