[Breaking] Anambra governorship election: APGA’s Soludo in early lead, floors PDP, APC in Aguata, Awka, Onitsha, 3 others

Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is already in early lead after as he and his party cleared all the five local government results declared so far in the ongoing governorship election.

Soludo was announced winner, with wide margins in some for the results declared in Awka South, Onitsha South and Anambra East, Anaocha, and Anambra East by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Another result announced in Aguata local government area where all the three major contenders hail from has seen APGA coasting so far.

While announcing results at the local government Collation centre in Ekwulobia, Professor Anim O Ajake, the Collation Officer for Aguata, said Soludo polled 9,136 votes, next to Uba who garnered 4773 votes and Ozigbo trailed with 3798.

However, there are still areas where election weren’t been done.

The commission fixed Sunday for the final collation of the election in the 21 local governments in the state Anambra, but indications point to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), becoming the next governor of the state if things remain this way, with the clean sweep he has maintained.

In the last election in 2017, APGA, had also made a clean sweep of the entire state, posting a total of 21 wins in the 21 local governments of the state, a feat, which they may likely repeat if Soludo maintains the current profile.

Against allegations that the Federal Government was bent on rigging the election and planting its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, it has turned out so far that the APC candidate is coming a distant third in the election, posting a total of 8,145 votes to that of 38,413 for Soludo and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 14,543 votes in the same areas.