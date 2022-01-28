[Breaking] Anambra: Odogwu elected NUJ chair, Blueprint correspondent emerges assistant scribe

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, Friday, elected Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, a lecturer in the department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka as its state council Chairman.

Odogwu, a member of Correspondent Chapel and South East Editor of Authority newspaper, pooled 110 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sir Abuchi Onwumelu of Fides chapel, who got 103 votes and Sir Emmanuel Udegha, National Link Chapel (zero vote).

Also elected was Mrs Ngozi Obilieri of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Chapel, who emerged as Vice Chairman with 142 after defeating Mrs Betty Onuchukwu of the Pointer newspapers that pooled 71 votes.

Other elected officials of the union won unopposed although they respectively recorded votes. They include Sir Aloysius Offodile of the Local Government Information Chapel, who garnered 210 votes to emerge as Secretary; and Mr Okechukwu Onuegbu, a member of the Correspondent Chapel and correspondent of Blueprint Newspapers, elected Assistant Secretary with 211 votes.

Others were Treasurer, Comrade Ogemdi Ozoemena of Living Christ chapel, 213 votes; Financial Secretary, Comrade John Ndu of National Light, 211 votes; and Internal Auditor, Mrs Ifeyinwa Iloanya, 212 votes.

Declaring the winner, the Chairman of the State NUJ Election/Screening Committee, Comrade Victor Agusiobo, a former Southeast Vice Chairman of Nigerian Guild of Editors, said a total of 320 journalists were registered for the election but only 213 were duly accredited and particpated.

In an acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Dr Odogwu, said he would surely live up to his campaign promises, even as he enjoined all the contestants and members of the union to join hands with him in moving the council forward.

Earlier, the outgoing acting Chairman of NUJ, Anambra State Council, Comrade Francis Ekpone, commended members and contestants for their conduct during the poll, even as he handed over all the council properties under his care.