[Breaking] Anambra supplementary election: Man shot as many scamper for safety in Ihiala, INEC officials desert polling units

The supplementary governorship election in Anambra state taking place only in Ihiala local government area triggered panic when security agents shot sporadically in the air.

The shootings reportedly instilled fear amongst residents who were preparing to vote earlier.

Blueprint gathered that while many heading out to exercise their franchise scampered for safety, bullet hit a young (whose name is yet to be ascertained) in his early 20s.

According to an eyewitness, the shot victim was later taken to a nearby hospital by Soldiers.

The election is ongoing in the area with 4pm designated time for voting to end.

Some of the polling units are reportedly without any official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as gunmen are also said to be disturbing the area.

No official statement from either INEC or security agencies on the latest development.

The major highway leading in and out of the area was blocked in a bid to maintain law and order.

The election will determine the next governor of the state.

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Chukwuma Soludo, led with 40, 000 voters after election held in 20 out 21 LGAs at the weekend.

Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress (APC) were second and third respectively with over 148, 000 votes up for grabs in Ihiala.

