Breaking: Anguish, tears as church building collapses; members feared dead, trapped

Friends and relatives are currently in tears after a church building reportedly belonging to Salvation Miniteries collapsed on Tuesday evening during service.

The newly constructed church building according to reports is located in Okpanam, Oshimili North local government area of Delta state.

Blueprint gathered that the while many are still strapped in the rubbles, very few have been rescued with rescue workers still battling to pull out trapped victims.

However, there are indications that some church might died as a result of the disaster.

Details loading…