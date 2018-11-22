Breaking: Another 2 Reps exit APC

A day after two members of the House of Representatives dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), two others have also announced their movement to other parties.

The two lawmakers are Ahmed Abu, who represents Lavun/Mokwa/Idati federal constituency of Niger State, and Olemija Stephen, who represents Akoko North-East/West of Ondo State.

In a letter read by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on Thursday, the duo based their defection on the conduct of the APC primaries.

Abu announced he was defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) while his colleague, Mr Olemija, defected to Action Alliance (AA).

Similarly, one of the two members who defected on Wednesday but did not declare for a political party, Mukaila Kazeem, formally announced his membership of Allied People’s Movement (APM)

