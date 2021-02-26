Breaking: Over 370 students kidnapped in Zamfara

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped over 350 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara state.

A resident of the area Sani Tela Jangebe in a telephone conversation with Blueprint said the Bandits stormed the school in the midnight Friday night and began shooting sporadically on air, in the process, over 370 female students were kidnaped leaving behind no fewer than 37 who narrowly escaped during the attack.

A resident of Kawaye village identified as Sadi Kawaye told Journalist that his daughters, Mansura and Sakina were among those abducted.

“I’m on my way to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1am,” he told our reporter over the phone.

When contacted, SP Muhammad Shehu, Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, said he could not react.

“Give me some time, I can’t say anything now,” he said.