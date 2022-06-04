Breaking: Another blasphemy controversy rears up as mob kill, burn man in Abuja

There is heightened tension inside the Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Saturday after a man yet to be identified was stoned and burnt to death inside a popular timber shed market located around Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Lugbe.

While some said the victim was a vigilante member, others said he was an artisan.

However, an eyewitness told Blueprint that members of the vigilante group guarding the market had wanted to arrest some residents wandering around the market in the early hours of Saturday.

The residents were said to have begged the vigilante group to free them in the name of Allah but one of the vigilante members kicked and made comments said to be blasphemous.

A trader in the market who spoke to Blueprint said the vigilante was beaten and stoned before he was set ablaze.

Police authorities are yet to avail any comment as at the time of filling this report.

