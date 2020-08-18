Breaking: Maida, another Buhari’s close associate is dead

Mallam Wada Maida, former Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to President Muhammadu Buhari has passed on.

Maida died on Monday night in Abuja, according to a family source.

Maida was CPS to Buhari when he was military head of state.

He served as Managing Director (MD) of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He later founded and became the Chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publisher of Peoples Daily Newspapers.

In March 2020, Buhari celebrated Maida on his 70th birthday.

His demise happened weeks after Isa Funtua, another Buhari’s ally passed on.

Details loading…

Related

No tags for this post.