Breaking: Another building collapses in Lagos, many trapped

A three-storey building has been reduced to rubbles after it collapsed Sunday night around Ebuta Metta Lagos state.

This was disclosed by the Lagos state fire and rescue services via its Twitter handle.

The message reads, “An alert of a collapsed of a three storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with @LagosRescue at the scene. Search and Rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please.”

Recently, there have been cases of collapsed buildings in Lagos state.

