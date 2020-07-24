Breaking: Another building collapses in Lagos, many trapped

July 24, 2020

Many are feared dead after a two-storey building collapsed and trapped occupants along Cemetery road, opposite the health centre in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Blueprint gathered the collapsed structure which houses shops and residential apartments at noon on Friday.

Already, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have kicked off rescue operation as at the time of filing this report.

The spokesperson for LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident.

