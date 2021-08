Former Military Governor of old Oyo, General Tunji Olurin, has passed on.

Olurin, who governed Oyo from 1985-1988, was born in Ilaro, Ogun state on December 3,1944.

According to the Nation, Olorin passed on Saturday morning at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital(LUTH) after a brief illness.

Over two weeks ago, a former Kano military Dominic Oneya reportedly died.

