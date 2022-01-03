Breaking: Another ex-presidential candidate is dead

The presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), during the 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, has passed on.

He was aged 74.

According deceased relation, Tofa died in the early hours of Monday at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) after a protracted illness.

Tofa died few months after Obadiah Mailafia, a former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the 2019 general elections was confirmed dead and buried.

Alhaji Tofa was a rival of late MKO Abiola in the June 1993 presidential election.

In the later annulled election, he lost his Kano home state to the winner Abiola, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party.

