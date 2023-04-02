Breaking: Another fire outbreak hits Lagos, consumes popular company

A fire outbreak has consumed a Flux Logistics company situated at second Ggte bus stop, Oba Akran way, Ikeja, Lagos.

Blueprint correspondent gathered that the fire outbreak started early morning on Sunday April 2, 2023 at Flux Logistics which was said to have sparked from a warehouse section and consumed the whole company where goods and properties worth billions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

It was also learnt that the company has just stocked the warehouse with imported drinks and few foreign materials.

Confirming the outbreak, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the fire started at about 08.30 hours on Sunday

According to the NEMA Southwest coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, while giving details of what could have been the cause of the fire outbreak, said the warehouse was full with alcoholic drinks imported from outside county

“The warehouse was under lock and key condition, no one can identify the cause.

“But as I said the heat could have generated to the level that the bottles blow up,” Farinloye said.

He also said the Berger Paints Fire Service worked assiduously to prevent the fire from spreading to SKG Pharmaceutical Company, adding that the Berger Paints mobilised their resources from about 500 metres to carryout the intervention.

“NEMA is hereby urging all Nigerians to be cautious of the delicate season that can lead to immense losses as a result of negligence or unsafe practices.

“The transiting season of dry season to wet season has always been very critical and dangerous in all years due to negligence or unsafe practices,” farinloye stated

.

The Director of State Fire Service Mrs Adeseye Margaret Abimbola said about seven fire fighting appliances, two LASEMA LRU appliances and Berger Paints Fire intervention have succeeded to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, dampening of the scene is ongoing as at the time of writing this report.

