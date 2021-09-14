Breaking: Another first class Emir kidnapped

Suspected terrorists on Tuesday kidnapped Emir of Bungudu in Zamfara state, Hassan Attahiru.

The first class Zamfara state traditional was reportedly abducted while along Kaduna – Abuja highway, TVC News is reporting.

According to the report, police personnel was said to have been killed during exchange of fire with the bandits. His aides were said to have sustained injuries.

His Royal Highness Hassan Attahiru is the Paramount ruler of Bungudu emirate in Zamfara state

Police authorities are yet in Kaduna are yet to confirm the incident.

