Breaking: Another Kogi notable public servant is dead

The Chief Judge of Kogi state Justice Nasir Ajanah is dead.

Justice Ajanah died of coronavirus complications.

A close relation to the Chief Justice who confirmed the development to Blueprint said he died after suffering from coronavirus complications in an isolation centre located in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Ajanah’s death struck many in Kogi and beyond days and weeks after the state lost a lawmaker and personal assistant to governor Yahay Bello.

Details loading…