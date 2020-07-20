Breaking: Another leading aspirant steps down for Akeredolu ahead APC guber primaries

Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu has just announced that another governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Olusegun Abraham has stepped down for him ahead of Monday primary election.

Akeredolu who revealed this via his twitter handle, Monday morning said, “I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition. Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State.”

On Sunday, an aspirant Engr. Ife Oyedele was the first to step down for the incumbent governor.

Any moment from now, the APC primary election manned by Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello will kick-off in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The rulling party has already settled for indirect primary mode.