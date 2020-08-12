Breaking: Another man sentenced to death in Kano

A Kano upper Shariah Court on Wednesday sentenced a 60-year-old man, identified as Mati Abdu to death by stoning for defiling a minor.

Abdu, who hailed from Farsa village in Tsanyawa local government area of Kano state was allegedly said to have raped a 12-year-old girl in a broad day light and under the shade of a tree at Farsa Village sometimes in 2019.

The Presiding Judge of the Shariah court sitting at Kofar Kudu, Khadi Ibrahim Sarki Yola, gave the judgment after finding Abdu guilty.

Yola however, sentenced Abdu in accordance with Section 127 sub section (b) of the Kano State Shariah Penal Code Law 2000.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Barrister Badariya Bala Shehu, said the convict committed the offence, where he had unlawful canal knowledge of the 12-year-old girl under a tree situated at Farsa village, Tsanyawa local government area in Kano.

Abdu had confessed to have committed the crime which contravened Section 126 of Kano State Shariah Penal Code Law 2000.

Few days ago, a musician was also sentenced to death for blasphemy.

