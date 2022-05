A prominent Nollywood actor David Osagie has passed on.

The popular Nollywood was known for acting “King roles” in the Nigerian film industry.

Osagie was said to have died on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Colleagues of the veteran Nollywood actor, who took to social media network, Instagram to share the sad news of his demise, said he was on set on Tuesday, May 3, only for them to hear of his death early Wednesday morning.

