Breaking: Another popular federal lawmaker is dead

A serving member of the House of Representatives Adebayo Isaac Omolafe has ‘suddenly’ passed on.

Omolafe popularly known as Expensive represents Akure north and south federal constituency.

He reportedly died early Monday morning, according to a close family source who said the legislator didn’t show sign of sickness before he slept last night.

Hon Omolafe was elected in 2019 under the platform of the PDP to represent the people of Akure north and south at the Lower chamber after several attempts by the late politician to secure the seat since he last served as the chairman of Akure South local government during the regime of Late Olusegun Agagu in 2009.

Expensive later led a fierce legal battle as the chairman of ALGON in Ondo state against the unlawful removal of the 18 local government chairmen by the then newly sworn in government of Dr Olusegun Mimiko after the appeal court sitting in Benin sacked late Dr Olusegun Agagu of the PDP from office and Mimiko’s Labour party took over the reins of affairs in Ondo state.

The ninth National Assembly has recorded a number of deaths since 2019 after its inauguration.

