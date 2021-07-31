Breaking: Another popular Nollywood guru is dead

Popular Nollywood actress, Racheal Oniga, has passed on

The veteran role interpreter reportedly died from COVID-19 complications.

Her son, simply identified as Olatunji, has already confirmed the death of her mother who died Friday night.

Oniga featured in scores of Nollywood movies in both English and Yoruba languages.

Born on May 23, 1957; the delectable actress began her career in 1993.

Her first movie was the blockbuster, Onome, while her debut movie in the Yoruba speaking sector of the film industry was Owo Blow.