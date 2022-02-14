Breaking: Another special adviser to Gombe governor resigns



The Special Adviser to Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state on Inter-Governmental Relations, Alhaji Garba Jijji Gadam has resigned his position.



For sometime now, there has been gale of resignation from the state government as this is coming barely a week after Hajiya Dijatu Bappah, Special Adviser to the Governor on social investment Programme resigned her appointment.



In his resignation letter dated 7th February 2022, adressed to the governor, a copy obtained by our correspondent yesterday, Gadam explained that the resignation was with immediate effect.



“With much honour and respect to your office, I wish to put up my resignation from your government under your able leadership. This is on a personal ground with effect from the date above.” The letter reads.



Jijji was one time Chairman of Gombe local government council and commissioner in the previous governments in the state.