Breaking: Another veteran Nollywood actor is dead

Popular Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe has passed away.

The actor died on Monday at the age of 67.

Baba Suwe’s death was announced by one of his daughters, Adesola Omidina.

She said: “This is to announce the sudden death of my father, Babatunde Omidina, the legend and rare gem, Baba Suwe on November 11, 2021. Details and other arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Baba Suwe became popular for his comical roles in Nollywood films with Yoruba language.

He suffered poor health in 2018, making several Nigerians including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to donate funds for his medical treatment abroad.

Related

No tags for this post.