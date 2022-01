The death has been confirmed of a veteran actress, Sidikat Odukanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko.

According to her daughter, Bisi Aisha, Iyabo Oko died Wednesday evening, aged 61.

The deceased had reportedly battled stroke for for sometime before her demise.

Already, some of her friends have started paying tribute via their social media platforms.

