Breaking: Antonio shines as West Ham send Norwich out of Premier League

Norwich have been relegated from the Premier League after a dismal 4-0 home loss to West Ham.

The Canaries went into the game knowing a defeat would seal their return to the Championship.

Even a draw might not have been good enough as that was dependent on what Watford did at home to Newcastle.

But what followed was a thumping, as Michail Antonio scored all four goals to condemn the Canaries to the dreaded drop.

It was the East Anglian side’s seventh defeat on the bounce – the definition of relegation form.

They are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues not to get a point from a game this season after going 1-0 down.

Their manager Daniel Farke had already accepted relegation before the visit of West Ham.

He had told Sky Sports: “Even if we win the last four games, I would say with at least a 99 per cent guarantee it would not be enough to stay in this league.”

But what followed at Carrow Road today showed exactly why they are simply not good enough to play Premier League football.

West Ham have their own relegation worries, but their squad clearly has a lot more quality than Norwich’s.

And the game saw Antonio finally show what he has in his locker as he fired three past a helpless Tim Krul in the home goal.

Former Aston Villa and Manchester United striker Dion Dublin described Norwich’s collapse as “embarrassing” on BBC Radio 5Live – and most of their own fans would probably agree.