Breaking: Anxiety as Civil Servant hangs Self in Ekiti 

Many civil servants that reported to duty at Ekiti State civil service secretariat in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday morning were thrown into a state of panic as a lifeless body of one of their colleagues was seen dangling with rope in his neck.

The 49-year old man identified as Mr. Abolarinwa Olaoye, the father of five who was a night guard at the Ekiti State Scholarship Board was found hanged with a clothing material to the railing of a building at the Ministry of Education , where he had reported to duty around 6pm on Tuesday.

Many panic striken civil servants had clustered near the spot of incident and lamented the horrible twist of event for the man they described as jovial and amiable while alive.

Other civil servants, who were at the old governor’s office, which was about one and half kilometers distance came around to catch a glimpse of the suspended body of the deceased.

The Boxer MB 100 brand motorcycle with registration number ADK 210 WS brought by the deceased to the office was parked within the building where the suicide took place.

Mrs Elizabeth Babalola a sister in law to the deceased said that Played also engaged in commercial motorcycle operation and farming to support his civil service work.

The deceased, a native of Igogo Ekiti, Moba Local Government area of the State, according to Mrs Babalola, a confidant, came to her around 4.30 pm on Tuesday and lamented the acute financial problems he had been encountering of recent.

“He came to me around 4.30pm on Tuesday and started lamenting that his house rent had due and that he could not pay due to irregular salary payment.

“He said he was also indebted to the government through housing and car loans he obtained.

“He also complained about inability to meet other financial commitments to his wife’s family. He told me he could go ahead and do some nasty . He told me clearly that he was tired of life.

“I tried to persuade him not to resort to anything nasty. I told him life is full of ups and downs and that he should just endure, but I never knew he would end this way”, she said.

The Executive Secretary of the Ekiti Stat Scholarship Board, Mr. Ayo Ajimat, confirmed that the deceased was a staff of the board before his demise.

“Yes, he was our staff. He was a very prayerful, jovial and amiable person, I didn’t understand what led to this. I didn’t know the kind of problem he had that could lead to this”, he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the body of the man was still hanging to the wall due to insistence of some people that certain ritual would have to be performed before he could be brought down.

Operatives of the Department of State Services(DSS) and policemen from the Police Station located at the old Iyin road with jurisdiction over the area where the incident happened came to the scene.

But they could not remove the corpse as they said they were waiting for the family from Igogo Ekiti to arrive before taking any action.